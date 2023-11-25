Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.10 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 253.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $362.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

