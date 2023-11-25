Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.08 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

