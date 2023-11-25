Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.09 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 93,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

