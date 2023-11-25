Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.36 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Braze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $53.35 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

