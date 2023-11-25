Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.81 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Yum China by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Yum China by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. HSBC increased their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

