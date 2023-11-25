Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $172,141,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,460,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 158.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ferrari by 16.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $367.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.83. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $368.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

