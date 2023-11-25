Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

