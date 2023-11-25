Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TFC opened at $31.78 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

