Twin Tree Management LP Buys 10,120 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

TER stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

