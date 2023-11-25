Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.12 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

