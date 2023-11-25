Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.84 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,117 shares of company stock worth $6,202,095. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

