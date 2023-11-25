Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,113 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 190,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

