Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

