Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

