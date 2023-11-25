U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $37.19 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

