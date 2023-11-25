Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 290.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

ULTA stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.72. 395,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

