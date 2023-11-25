Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,984. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

