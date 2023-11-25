Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $224.28. 1,045,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

