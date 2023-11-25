V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,473 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 323.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.62 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -218.18%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

