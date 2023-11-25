V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $334.06 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $335.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.