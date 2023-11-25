V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,132 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

