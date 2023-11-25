V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

