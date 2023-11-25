V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,029 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

AJG opened at $252.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

