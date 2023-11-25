V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $50.40 on Friday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

