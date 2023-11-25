V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

