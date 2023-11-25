V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

