V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
