V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

