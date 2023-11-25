V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.85.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

