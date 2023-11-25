V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 179,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

