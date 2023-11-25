V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,135 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

