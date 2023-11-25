V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.3234 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

