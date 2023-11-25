Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $230,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $164.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

