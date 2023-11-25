Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 897,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

