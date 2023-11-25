Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lessened by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.