Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

