Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Raised by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 9.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 931,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.