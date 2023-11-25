Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.37. 1,351,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
