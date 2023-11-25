Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

