Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 198,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,996,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. The firm has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

