Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Renette Youssef Sells 82,321 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $85,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Velo3D Stock Performance

VLD stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Velo3D, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 679.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

