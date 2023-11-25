Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Veritiv stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.