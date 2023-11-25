Videndum (LON:VID) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.67. Videndum has a 52-week low of GBX 266 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.31 million, a P/E ratio of 952.86 and a beta of 0.94.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

