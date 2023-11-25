Videndum (LON:VID) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Videndum Stock Performance
Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.67. Videndum has a 52-week low of GBX 266 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.31 million, a P/E ratio of 952.86 and a beta of 0.94.
About Videndum
