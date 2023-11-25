Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh Buys 50,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vintage Wine Estates

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 166.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 838.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,499.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.