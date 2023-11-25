Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh Buys 50,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
See Also
