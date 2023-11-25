Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of Vipshop worth $59,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,898,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after buying an additional 231,689 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Vipshop by 8.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

VIPS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

