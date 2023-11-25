Vision Capital Corp Invests $7.61 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 751,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises 2.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 488,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,428. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

