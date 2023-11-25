Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Gary L. Mcarthur Acquires 1,735 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

