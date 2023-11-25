VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Buys $14,200.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 597,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,984.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VolitionRx Stock Up 1.9 %

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

