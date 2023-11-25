W Bryan Hill Sells 900 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $20,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,251 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $22.78 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 80.4% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

