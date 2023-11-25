Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

